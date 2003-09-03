WFOR-TV launches newscast
WFOR-TV Miami will launch a weekend-morning newscast this Saturday.
The hour-long 8 a.m. broadcast will be co-anchored by Jason Wheeler, who has
been with the station since 2002, and Susan Barnett, who will come to WFOR-TV
from Viacom Inc. sister station KDKA-TV Pittsburgh later this month.
Also featured will be newly hired meteorologist Jeff Taylor, from WCIU(TV)
Erie, Pa.
