WFLD to Launch 10 PM News

This Monday, Fox O&O WFLD Chicago launches The Ten, a 35-minute newscast that airs Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. Described by the station as "fast-paced" and "concise," The Ten will feature co-anchors David Novarro and Lauren Cohn, and will be executive produced by Geoff Dankert.

Ten

elements include "The 10 Day at 10:10 on the Ten" weather forecast, "Four Things You Need to Know," and "Around the World in 80 Seconds."