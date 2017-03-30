WFLD Chicago Adding a 4 a.m. Newscast

WFLD, the Fox O&O in Chicago, will be starting its morning newscast a half-hour earlier—at 4 a.m.—starting April 10, joining a growing number of stations around the country trying to each the early morning crowd.

In an announcement Thursday, VP and news director Matt Piacente said Good Day Chicago will run air weekdays for six straight hours, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. With the addition, the station will produce 51 hours of news a week, it said.

Kristen Nicole and Natalie Bomke will anchor the new portion of the newscast. Mike Caplan will cover weather and Jenny Milkowski will cover traffic.