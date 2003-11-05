WFLA-TV Boosts Infopayment Labeling

In the wake of criticism of paid segments in its morning show, including a request from Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) Tuesday that the FCC look into the commission’s sponsorship ID rules, WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., has agreed to better label the segments.

While continuing to stand by the segments and the show, president and general manager Eric Land said that, effective immediately, paid ad segments on Daytime will be identified immediately preceding the segment as well as those currently existing in the closing credits.

"This should eliminate any possibility for confusion," he said.