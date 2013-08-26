WFAA's Devlin to Succeed Boylan Atop ABC Affiliates Board

Mike Devlin, president and general manager of Belo flagship WFAA Dallas, will succeed Dave Boylan as ABC affiliates board chairman upon his resignation from his general manager job at WPLG Miami Sept. 20. Devlin is currently VP on the board.

Devlin was named president and general manager of WFAA in November 2007, and had been VP of news for Belo's KHOU Houston.

Boylan is wrapping up 35 years in local television, including 27 as a general manager, to move on to a board position at an unnamed company within the industry. Insiders speculate that it is the ratings service Rentrak, which Boylan has had a positive relationship with while at WPLG. Boylan said he was "not in a position to answer that right now," but would clarify his next step in the near future.

"It's a fast growing company that will keep me very connected to the television business," he says.

Boylan turns 62 just after his last day at WPLG, a Post-Newsweek station. He says he will put more time into his new role as a grandfather, and into lowering an 11 handicap on the golf course.

Boylan wraps up 10 years with Post-Newsweek. "They're the best media company in the business," he says.