WEVV, Dish Iron Out Fox Distribution

ComCorp., parent of WEVV Evansville, has worked out a carriage agreement with Dish Network for WEVV's subchannel, which began as the Fox affiliate in DMA No. 104 in July.

The deal represents 16% of the local viewing public.

"Dish Network is pleased to announce the completion of a new carriage agreement for the local Fox broadcast with Communications Corporation of America," said Dave Shull, senior vice president, programming at Dish. "We thank our customers for their patience as we worked to reach a fair agreement. We will continue to work hard to offer the most channel choices and the lowest everyday prices in the industry."

WEVV's .2 channel took over the affiliation from WTVW, whose parent, Nexstar, had been in a disagreement over affiliation agreements with Fox.

ComCorp. called Dish "valuable distribution partner for our TV stations."

"We thank viewers for their patience and are pleased to bring you another distribution outlet for the entertainment you value," said Tim Black, general manager at WEVV.