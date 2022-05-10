‘Westworld’ Back on HBO June 26
Season four sees Adriana DeBose join the cast
Season four of Westworld starts on HBO Sunday, June 26. There are eight new episodes.
HBO describes the show, set in a Wild West-themed amusement park inhabited by androids, where high-paying guests fulfill their fantasies, as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”
Adriana DeBose, who played Anita in West Side Story, joins the cast, which includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan.
HBO shared a season four trailer.
Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce the show in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the 1973 film written by Michael Crichton. ■
