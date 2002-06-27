Westwood One, CMT launch radio net

Westwood One and Country Music Television plan to launch the CMT Radio

Network July 1, according to the terms of a multiyear agreement.

In a press release Thursday, Westwood One said the new network links country

radio's 40 million weekly listeners with the 60 million homes reached by CMT.

The network will provide affiliates with a daily produced entertainment

report from Nashville, Tenn,; long-form programming; a minimum of four concerts or live

events each year; and live interactive sessions with country artists.

Affiliates will also have exclusive access to show prep, audio clips, news

and information from CMT.