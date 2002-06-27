Westwood One, CMT launch radio net
Westwood One and Country Music Television plan to launch the CMT Radio
Network July 1, according to the terms of a multiyear agreement.
In a press release Thursday, Westwood One said the new network links country
radio's 40 million weekly listeners with the 60 million homes reached by CMT.
The network will provide affiliates with a daily produced entertainment
report from Nashville, Tenn,; long-form programming; a minimum of four concerts or live
events each year; and live interactive sessions with country artists.
Affiliates will also have exclusive access to show prep, audio clips, news
and information from CMT.
