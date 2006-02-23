Westin: Vogt, Woodruff Making Progress

ABC News cameraman Doug Vogt is on his way back to France, having checked out of the Bethesda, Md., medical center where he was undergoing treatment for injuries he suffered by a roadside bomb in Iraq last month. ABC’s WorldNewsTonight co-anchor Bob Woodruff, however, continues to remain under mild sedation, according to ABC News President David Westin.

In an e-mail to staffers, Westin said Vogt and his wife Vivian are “in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to their children at home.” Vogt will get further treatment in Europe and return to the U.S. for checkups.

Westin said Woodruff is continuing to make “good progress,” especially in recent days. Doctors are slowly bringing him out of sedation. He has been out of bed in a chair and is building physical strength but is dealing with the “understandable pain associated with his injuries.” Doctors have said he could move to a New York facility in the coming weeks. Woodruff’s wife Lee reported that he has reacted to his children’s voices, smiled at them and kissed them.

Woodruff and Vogt suffered serious head wounds when the Iraqi vehicle in which they were riding hit a improvised explosive device in Baghdad on Jan. 29. There is no timetable for Woodruff to return to work as co-anchor on World News Tonight. In his absence, co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas is sharing anchor duties with Good Morning America hosts Charlie Gibson and Diane Sawyer.

“Once again, we all have to be patient,” Westin said. “We’ve come some distance, but we still have a long way to go.”