Westin named to AP board

ABC News President David Westin has been named to the board of directors of The Associated Press.

Westin takes the seat of Andrew Lack, former NBC News president, who resigned earlier this year when he was named President and COO of the network. Westin and Bonneville's Bruce T. Reese are the two designated broadcast seats on the 24-member board.

Westin has been news president since 1997 and was president of the network prior to that post.- John Eggerton