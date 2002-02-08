Western Show tightens focus

Recognizing that it's been pretty much abandoned by cable programmers, The

Western Cable Show plans to refocus itself as a showcase for technology and new

broadband services.

A review following a 48 percent attendance drop in last November's show

concluded that the annual convention should focus its efforts on catering to buyers

and sellers of hardware, software and service companies enabling cable's new

broadband services: for example, home networks and cable-telephone services.

Show owner, California Cable Television Association doesn't expect to

sweat networks like HBO and MTV. Those and most other networks didn't exhibit at

the 2001 show after many years of participating.