Western Show tightens focus
Recognizing that it's been pretty much abandoned by cable programmers, The
Western Cable Show plans to refocus itself as a showcase for technology and new
broadband services.
A review following a 48 percent attendance drop in last November's show
concluded that the annual convention should focus its efforts on catering to buyers
and sellers of hardware, software and service companies enabling cable's new
broadband services: for example, home networks and cable-telephone services.
Show owner, California Cable Television Association doesn't expect to
sweat networks like HBO and MTV. Those and most other networks didn't exhibit at
the 2001 show after many years of participating.
