Western Show Says Adios

Now that California Cable & Telecommunications Association’s Western Show will cease, the show’s CableNET technology arm will be integrated into the National Cable & Telecommunications Associations’s annual National Show confab.

NCTA chief Robert Sachs said Wednesday that the industry will continue to descend on the West Coast in the future, with the 2005 National Show going to San Francisco, which was previously announced, and, in 2007, the show will be in Las Vegas.

With the Western Show making its curtain call, CCTA chief Spencer Kaitz is expected to retire next year.