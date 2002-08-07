Western Show looks tech-heavy

The 2002 Western Show may look a lot like the 2001 event: heavy on technology

exhibitors and light on cable programmers.

The 143 companies registered so far include tech heavyweights like Motorola

Inc. and Microsoft Corp., but is devoid of major cable networks or network

groups.

Western Show officials are courting programmers, trying to bring them back to

the December confab in Anaheim, Calif.

Steep exhibition costs and sluggish ad revenue caused programmers to defect

en masse from last year's show. Then there were just a handful of networks on

the show floor, led by NBC Cable, which was chiefly hyping the Salt Lake City

Olympics.

A few channels, including the Hallmark Channel and Game Show Network, elected

a Western Show option to exhibit in hotel suites and attend show functions.

It's not yet clear if Western Show officials will make that option available

again this year.