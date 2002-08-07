Western Show looks tech-heavy
The 2002 Western Show may look a lot like the 2001 event: heavy on technology
exhibitors and light on cable programmers.
The 143 companies registered so far include tech heavyweights like Motorola
Inc. and Microsoft Corp., but is devoid of major cable networks or network
groups.
Western Show officials are courting programmers, trying to bring them back to
the December confab in Anaheim, Calif.
Steep exhibition costs and sluggish ad revenue caused programmers to defect
en masse from last year's show. Then there were just a handful of networks on
the show floor, led by NBC Cable, which was chiefly hyping the Salt Lake City
Olympics.
A few channels, including the Hallmark Channel and Game Show Network, elected
a Western Show option to exhibit in hotel suites and attend show functions.
It's not yet clear if Western Show officials will make that option available
again this year.
