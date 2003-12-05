Western Show Attracts Meager Crowd
Attendance at the final Western Show was down markedly from the show’s boom years. The 2003 convention, which wraps up Friday in Anaheim, Calif., attracted only 6,150 attendees.
Last year’s convention drew 9,700, down from 17,000 in 2001 and from 30,000 in 2000.
