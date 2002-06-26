Western hot on Tamales

Western International Syndication is looking to develop a TV property with

Hot Tamales Live a variety show currently playing The Improv in

Hollywood.

Western has signed a deal with Kiki Melendez's Latin Hollywood Films to

create a number of projects, including video, film and tours.

The TV project would be targeted for fall 2003.

The Tamales show was created by Melendez as a 'showcase for ethnic female

talent.'