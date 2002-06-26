Western hot on Tamales
Western International Syndication is looking to develop a TV property with
Hot Tamales Live a variety show currently playing The Improv in
Hollywood.
Western has signed a deal with Kiki Melendez's Latin Hollywood Films to
create a number of projects, including video, film and tours.
The TV project would be targeted for fall 2003.
The Tamales show was created by Melendez as a 'showcase for ethnic female
talent.'
