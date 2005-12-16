West Wing's John Spencer Dies
By Ben Grossman
John Spencer, longtime co-star on NBC’s The West Wing, died of a heart attack Friday in Los Angeles. Spencer has played the part of Leo McGarry, first the presidential chief of staff and now a vice presidential candidate, since the show’s first season.
Spencer, who won an Emmy Award in 2002 for his work on the show, was 58.
"John was a wonderful actor, a pleasure to work with and a true gentleman, but most importantly, a generous and gracious friend," said West Wing executive producer John Wells in a statement. "He will be missed by everyone who ever had the great fortune to know him."
Ironically, Spencer’s character on the show, Leo McGarry, had suffered a heart attack, with his health a plot element as he ran for VP with Matt Santos (Jimmy Smits).
Spencer first became a familiar TV face on NBC drama L.A. Law, where he played Tommy Mullaney in the early 1990s.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.