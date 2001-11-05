West Wing wins again

The twice-delayed Emmys draped itself in red, white and blue on Sunday paying tribute to the victims of Sept. 11 and naming White House drama The West Wing as the best dramatic series and New York City's Sex and the City as best comedy.

NBC's White House drama won eight Emmys on Sunday, including best dramatic series, according to wire reports, with Bradley Whitford won the supporting actor award and Thomas Schlamme won for directing.

ABC's television-movie Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows won five awards, while HBO's mob-drama The Sopranos took four, including one for Edie Falco as best actress.

Celebrities arrived in an atmosphere more subdued than in past shows, as guards searched cars and police lined the red carpet.

The awards show came off as billed starting with a rousing rendition of "America the Beautiful" and ending with Barbra Streisand singing Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" standing in front of a wall with the names of the victims of the aerial assaults written across it.

DeGeneres earned a standing ovation from audience members as the Emmys closed for showing that even in the midst of a national tragedy, there is room for comedy - gracefully done.

In one segment, she shed her black suit and draped herself in a fluffy white dress that looked like a swan -- mocking the dress Icelandic pop star Bjork wrapped around herself at last year's Oscars and was panned by fashion critics for doing so.

"This is business casual," Degeneres joked, referring to this year's Emmy dress code that had celebrities leaving tuxedos and gowns at home in favor of business suits and simple dresses.