West Wing whacks Boot Camp

By

NBC's West Wing soared well above Fox's Boot Camp in the Wednesday ratings as NBC took the night handily.

The White House drama scored a 6.3 rating, share among adults 18-49 and drew 16.5 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Boot Camp hit a 4.8/12 and pulled 9.3 million viewers. NBC's Law & Order was high scorer on the night, drawing 19.5 million viewers with a 7.5/21. So NBC averaged a 6.0 rating among 18-49ers overall, to a 4.2 for Fox and ABC, for its biggest margin of victory on a Wednesday in nearly a decade.

The last time NBC had a 45% margin among 18-49ers on a Wednesday, its lineup included Seinfeld, Night Court and Quantum Leap. NBC drew an average 15.2 million viewers to CBS's 10 million, ABC's 9 million and Fox's 8.3 million. CBS's Murder, She Wrote movie drew 11.1 million takers with a measly 1.8/5. - Richard Tedesco