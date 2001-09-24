West Wing takes on terrorism

NBC drama The West Wing is going to start the season with a special episode that deals with the recent terrorist attacks and political climate.

The White House drama's writer and creator Aaron Sorkin is putting together the special episode that will air Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. As a result, the show's originally scheduled season premiere episode will now air on Oct. 10.

"Aaron is a brilliant writer who has something he wants to say," says NBC Entertainment President Jeff Zucker. "We have great faith in his abilities to interpret last week's events in a manner that will make this an important hour of television."

The new episode has begun production and will be pushed quickly through post-production. Warner Bros. and NBC had no comment on what the actual script or show will entail.

- Joe Schlosser