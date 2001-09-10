West Wing takes tech Emmys

In what could be a hint of more things to come, The West Wing nabbed four trophies, the most for any series, at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The West Wing was singled out for best casting for a drama, best cinematography, best single-cam picture editing and best single sound mixing for a series. Also, Survivor picked up its first Emmy at the event in Los Angeles, which singles out many of TV's technical achievements that can't be squeezed into this Sunday's regular award show. Survivor executive producer Mark Burnett was presented with a statuette for best nonfiction programming, special class - one of this year's two new reality categories.

American High, resurrected by PBS after Fox dumped it, bagged an award for nonfiction programming, reality. Besides The West Wing, which is up for several Emmys this weekend, NBC's Frasier (3), the Fox special Barbra Streisand: Timeless (3), ABC movie Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows (3) and the HBO film 61* (2) likewise snapped up multiple awards.

As for the network competition, Fox (11) and NBC (11) tied for first place. They were trailed by HBO (8), ABC (7), CBS (5), PBS (5) and UPN (5). - Susanne Ault