West Wing soars with terrorist theme
Producer Aaron Sorkin's special episode of The West Wing dealing with the recent national tragedies scored in the ratings for NBC on Wednesday night.
The special one-hour averaged 25.2 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/24 share, according to Nielsen Media Research. Law & Order followed at 10 p.m. ET/PT and drew 22.5 million viewers and an 8.8/23 in adults 18-49.My Wife and Kids and newcomer According to Jim also had a strong night. My Wife and Kids started the night off with a 4.9/15 in adults 18-49 and 11.9 million viewers. According to Jim, starring Jim Belushi, debuted with an impressive 5.7/15 and 12.7 million viewers.
CBS's reality series The Amazing Race showed some signs of life with 8.7 million viewers and a 3.9/10, up 240,000 viewers and 8% in adults 18-49 from the previous week. CBS's new drama Wolf Lake continues to founder at 10 p.m., averaging only a 2.8/7 in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers Wednesday.
Meanwhile, UPN's second installment of Enterprise continued to pull in strong numbers. The Star Trek prequel averaged 9.2 million viewers and 4.6/13 in adults 18-49 on Wednesday night. In its debut last week, Enterprise averaged 12.5 million viewers and a 6.3/16 in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser
