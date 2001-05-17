West Wing season capper soars

The season finale of The West Wing ripped through its competition Wednesday night, scoring a 7.8 Nielsen rating/ 19 share in adults 18-49, topping 9 p.m. runner-up Boot Camp (5.1/13) by 53%.

That was NBC's biggest margin of victory at that time since 1992. But West Wing wasn't all-powerful - and NBC doesn't mind much. The network's Law & Order episode at 10 p.m. earned its best numbers in the series' 11-year history in adults 18-49 (9.1/23) easily topping The West Wing. Law & Order also posted best-ever results in total viewers (21.4 million) and adults 25-54 (11.1/26).

But West Wing looked pretty strong, up 81% in adults 18-49 and up 53% in total viewers (20.4 million) compared to its May season finale last year. Fox's Boot Camp scored victories in adults 18-34 (6.2/17) and men 18-34 (4.6/13).

- Susanne Ault