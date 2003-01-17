West Wing renewed

NBC has renewed The West Wing for another two years (with an option

for a third) at close to $7 million per episode, sources confirmed.

That's roughly five times the $1.3 million to $1.4 million the network has been paying

for the show, which is well below the $3.5 million sources said it costs Warner

Bros. to produce.

Warner's deficit financing has put it some $100 million in the hole.

Now, it will start to recoup some of that investment.

The program has taken a double-digit hit in the key demos this season (mostly

due to ABC's The Bachelor), but it still remains a top-10 show among

adults 18 through 49, the key sales demo.