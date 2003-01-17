West Wing renewed
NBC has renewed The West Wing for another two years (with an option
for a third) at a price that sources confirmed is close to $7 million per episode.
That's roughly five times the $1.3 million to $1.4 million the network has been paying
for the show, which is well below the $3.5 million that sources said it costs
Warner Bros. to produce it.
Sources said Warner's deficit financing has put it $100 million in the hole.
Now, it will start to recoup some of that investment.
The program has taken a double-digit hit in the key demos this season (mostly
due to ABC's The Bachelor), but it still remains a top-10 show among adults
18 through 49, the key sales demo.
Its viewers tend to be more affluent -- a trait advertisers also like.
