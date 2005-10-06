West Wing-ing It

NBC Thursday outlined plans for its Nov. 6 live broadcast of The West Wing. The episode will focus on a presidential debate between Democratic Congressman Matt Santos (played by Jimmy Smits) and Republican Sen.Arnold Vinick (Alan Alda).

As with the recent live season premiere of Will & Grace, NBC will air two separate live versions, one each for the East and West coast. This also marks a return to live TV for executive producer John Wells, who produced a live episode of his other drama, ER, for its fourth season premiere in September 1997.

The live episode will be written by executive producer Lawrence O'Donnell and directed by executive producer Alex Graves.