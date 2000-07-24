West Wing is the critics choice

NBC's The West Wing walked away the big winner at the Television Critics Association awards Saturday, July 15.

The freshman series grabbed three prizes-the most handed to any one series: outstanding dramatic achievement, program of the year and best new program.

Fox's Malcolm in the Middle cleaned up as well. Co-star Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm's mom) won for individual achievement in comedy, and the show was named outstanding comedic achievement.

Individual achievement in drama went to The Sopranos' James Gandolfini.

In other awards, ABC's millennium special, ABC 2000, was named outstanding news and information program; PBS' Between the Lions, was named outstanding achievement in children's programming; HBO's The Corner was honored for outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries or specials; and Dick Van Dyke received the career achievement award.