West Wing could fly to cable
By Susanne Ault
Warner Bros.' high-profile NBC series, The West Wing,
could be getting cable play as early as next season. Officially, an off-net run of the political drama won't be available until 2003. But a number of cable networks are apparently eager to get their hands on the Emmy award-winning series early, which, sources say, is being priced at $1.2 million per episode, with the stipulation that episodes not run in prime time (airing at 7 p.m. at the latest.)
Sources say A & E is one of the networks requesting an early shot, specifically a once-a-week, same-week airing of the series' NBC episode, as Lifetime does with the appropriately named Once & Again. One source at A&E says, "We've asked that it could be made available that way, looking at Once & Again's
run on ABC and Lifetime. It's a structure that seems to have legs." The executive adds that Warner Bros. "was open to the discussion. They didn't reject it out of hand" but were non-committal.
The price tag for The West Wing
squares with that reportedly fetched by the cable run of Warner Bros.' ER.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.