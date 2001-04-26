West Wing bashes Boot Camp

The West Wing beat Boot Camp again, giving NBC a Wednesday night ratings win.

NBC's White House drama hit a 6.1 rating, 16 share among adults 18-49 and drew 16.1 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Fox's basic training reality show scored a 5.4/14 among 18-49ers and drew 11.4 million viewers. Meanwhile, Fox's Grounded for Life was grounded with a 3.7/11 and just 7.7 million takers.

NBC averaged a 5.1 ratings among 18-49ers on the night to Fox's 4.7 and also took the night in total viewers, averaging 13.2 million to ABC's 9.7 million and Fox's 9.6 million. - Richard Tedesco