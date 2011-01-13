Wertlieb Named EVP of Hearst TV

Jordan Wertlieb, president and general manager of Hearst's

NBC affiliate WBAL-TV Baltimore, has been named to the new post of executive VP

of Hearst Television, based in New York.

Wertlieb will oversee a portion of the 29-station portfolio,

though Hearst has not said yet just which ones those will include.

Hearst has not named a successor, but has been known to

promote from within.

Wertlieb joined Hearst's WCVB-TV Boston as national sales

manager in 1993, and was named local sales manager in 1998. He moved to WBAL as

general sales manager in 1999 and was named president and GM in 2005.