Wendy's re-ups for Adoption
Wendy International Inc.'s and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption have renewed as presenting sponsors for
a second season of Hallmark Channel's Adoption, which begins in June.
Wendy's founder Dave Thomas was adopted.
Adoption, Hallmark's first original series, is an hour-long look at
families in the process of adoption.
