Wendy Williams Returns to Daytime Talker

Wendy Williams returned to her eponymous talk show on Monday, March 4, after taking more than two months off.

“Let’s get started because apparently I’m a Hot Topic,” the host said upon returning, citing her own opening segment, "Hot Topics," where she chats with the in-studio audience and the camera about what's happening in the world of pop culture that day.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” she continued. “Thank you so much for waiting for us. We were only supposed to be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation."

Over the break, she suffered a fractured shoulder, which forced a change of medication and affected her Graves disease, a condition of the thyroid.

“At the end of those weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish. Well, they’re still adjusting my meds. If you don’t know about thyroid disease, it’s a lifelong thing and they are always adjusting stuff. It can really screw you over.”

Williams also thanked her doctors and her fans.

"I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry! I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good!”

During Williams' extended absence, the show has been airing repeats and having guest hosts, such as Nick Cannon and Jerry O'Connell, fill in. The Wendy Williams Show is produced and distributed by Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury.

Related: Nick Cannon to Guest Host 'Wendy Williams'