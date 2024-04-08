Wendy Fisher Starts New Role Running Weather Unit at CBS News and Stations

Wendy Fisher, who was senior VP of global newsgathering ABC News, has been named VP of weather strategy at CBS News and Stations. Fisher will run CBS Weather Network, which will work with all CBS news programs and the more than 60 meteorologists and weather production teams across CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. The unit will use augmented and virtual reality to tell the critical weather stories each day, with input from both local and national teams.

Fisher starts on April 22 and will be based in New York.

“Wendy Fisher knows how to cover stories with impact and how to lead teams to become reporting centers for excellence,” said Adrienne Roark, president of content development and integration for CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “Every piece of research we’ve seen for decades points to weather as one of the biggest drivers in audience engagement. From life-impacting to life-threatening weather, audiences turn to us for community connection, context and clarity during these extreme events. Wendy is exceptionally well positioned to help build our new unified weather leadership team as we move to transform the coverage and super-serve audiences with this essential and urgent reporting every day.”

Augmented reality and other weather tech has been deployed at KPIX San Francisco. Fisher will work with Scott Warren, president and general manager of KPIX, as they roll out new features that will provide what CBS News and Stations calls deeper and more comprehensive reporting across all programs and platforms.

Fisher began her career at ABC News in 1989. From 2020 to 2023, she was senior VP of global newsgathering.

“Weather is one of the top stories audiences look for on a daily basis and I am excited to join an organization investing in bringing together the strongest reporting teams, storytellers and technology to bring depth and innovation to weather coverage,” said Fisher. “I’m thrilled to lead this ground-breaking CBS News and Stations initiative.”