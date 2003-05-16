Wells pushes for indie harbor
Producer John Wells (ER, The West Wing, Third Watch) has
sent a letter to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) asking that he push the
Federal Communications Commission to create a set-aside in network schedules for
independent productions.
While AFMA and others have pushed for a 25 percent indie harbor -- arguing that
without it, networks will fill their air with their own shows -- Wells included no
figure but said he wanted to require the networks to "obtain a significant
percentage of their programming from companies that they do not own and control
and with which they are not affiliated."
Wells is the latest in a series of TV producers -- also including Diane
English, Norman Lear, Grant Tinker and Larry Gelbart -- who have written Commerce
Committee chairman McCain and/or ranking committee Democrat Ernest Hollings to
push for the harbor.
