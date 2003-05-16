Wells pushes for indie harbor

Producer John Wells (ER, The West Wing, Third Watch) has

sent a letter to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) asking that he push the

Federal Communications Commission to create a set-aside in network schedules for

independent productions.

While AFMA and others have pushed for a 25 percent indie harbor -- arguing that

without it, networks will fill their air with their own shows -- Wells included no

figure but said he wanted to require the networks to "obtain a significant

percentage of their programming from companies that they do not own and control

and with which they are not affiliated."

Wells is the latest in a series of TV producers -- also including Diane

English, Norman Lear, Grant Tinker and Larry Gelbart -- who have written Commerce

Committee chairman McCain and/or ranking committee Democrat Ernest Hollings to

push for the harbor.