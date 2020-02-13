Welch Retiring as President, GM of WTVD in March

Caroline Foy Welch will retire as president and general manager of WTVD-TV, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., after nearly eight years in the post, ABC Owned Television Stations said.

The company said it will begin a search for a successor. Until a replacement is found, Welch will remain and help with the transition.

“Caroline has been an instrumental leader in driving the modernization of our television stations, launching truly original content and culture initiatives at WTVD that were then scaled across the entire organization. She always acted in service to our audiences, communities and team members, and I know her contributions will continue to inspire and motivate future leaders and storytellers,” said Wendy McMahon, president at ABC Owned Television Stations.

“While it is difficult to say goodbye, I am excited to see Caroline begin a new chapter in her life, which I’m certain she will approach with the same passion and enthusiasm she always demonstrated at WTVD,” McMahon said.

Under Welch, WTVD’s newsroom went multiplatform through a partnership with the UNC Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative. The station also expanded its news hours and its Raleigh newsroom.

Before running WTVD, Welch was VP of programming at ABC’s WPVI-TV, Philadelphia. She joined WPVI as a promotion producer in 1992.

“From my start at [WPVI] 28 years ago to my most recent role leading ABC11/WTVD, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to have practically grown up with the best TV station group in the country,” said Welch. “I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to Disney, ABC and, most especially, the ABC11 team whose values, work ethic and integrity motivate me every day. Their dedication and passion to our community truly set them apart. As I begin a new chapter, I know I will continue to be energized and inspired by ABC Owned Television Stations. I can’t wait to keep watching!”