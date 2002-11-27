Welch plays Hardball
Former General Electric Co. chairman and CEO Jack Welch is travelling to the
University of Chicago to join Chris Matthews' Hardball College
Tour.
Welch will appear on MSNBC's Hardball Dec. 4.
GE is the corporate parent of MSNBC, and Welch occasionally appears on sister
network CNBC.
