Welch Named WTVD Raleigh GM

Caroline Foy Welch, VP of programming at WPVI Philadelphia, has been named president and GM of WTVD Raleigh-Durham, effective immediately. She succeeds John Idler, who took over the WLS Chicago top spot when Emily Barr left to run Post-Newsweek.

WPVI, WTVD and WLS are all owned by ABC. Welch has held the VP of programming title in Philadelphia since 2004.

"Caroline Welch's proven commitment to excellence in local TV programming, along with the wide-ranging expertise she's gained working closely with management and staff across-the-board at WPVI, made her the ideal choice for the top post at WTVD," said Rebecca Campbell, president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group. "We all congratulate Caroline on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to her continuing success ahead in Raleigh-Durham."

Campbell was president of WPVI from 2003 to 2007.

Before moving into television, Welch worked as a print reporter on the island of Tonga.