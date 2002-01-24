Welch nabs face time on CNBC
After guest hosting CNBC's Squawk Box last
month, former General Electric Co. chairman and author Jack Welch plans to return
for quarterly contributions.
His first appearance will be Feb. 7, the same day CNBC unveils schedule
changes and a few new shows.
Welch also will contribute to CNBC's flagship show, Business
Center.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.