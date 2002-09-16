Welch in hot water with SEC

That whole "woman scorned" thing is causing increasing headaches for Jack

Welch.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is now investigating the propriety of

the ex-General Electric Co. chairman's retirement package in the wake of disclosures

in Welch's divorce case.

Welch's wife, Jane, charged in court papers that GE paid for all expenses at

the Manhattan apartment, including food; wine; cook and wait staff; laundry;

furnishings; travel expenses; entertainment; private car and driver; and

computer equipment.

These items had not previously been disclosed in much detail for GE

shareholders, who are generally entitled to know how the company is compensating

current and former officers.

GE revised the package, and Welch contended that his wife is exaggerating the

perks.

Jane Welch sued for divorce after The Wall Street Journal disclosed

that Welch was having an affair with an editor at the Harvard Business

Review.