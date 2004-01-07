Weisman Tapped for Jane Pauley Gig

NBC Enterprises Wednesday named Michael Weisman, winner of more than 20 Emmy Awards, the new executive producer of The Jane Pauley Show.

Weisman’s background is largely in sports, having produced for NBC Sports, Fox Sports and CBS Sports. He has produced 13 World Series, five Super Bowls and was the executive producer of the Seoul Summer Olympics in 1988.

In his new gig, Weisman is giving up sports production, no small sacrifice considering that he’s produced the last five World Series on Fox and was scheduled to go to Athens this summer to help produce the Summer Olympics. He’s also packing up and moving himself and his wife to New York to produce Jane Pauley from 30 Rockefeller Center, where Weisman worked for 18 years before moving to Los Angeles in 1990.