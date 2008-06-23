Weiser Stays Put at Sony
By B&C Staff
John Weiser, president of distribution for Sony Pictures Television, was reupped by SPT president Steve Mosko.
Weiser oversees Sony's domestic sales operations, including first-run, off-network syndicated programs and films to networks, cable, video-on-demand services and other content distributors.
SPT and Harpo Productions recently announced that Sony will co-produce and distribute a new first-run talk show starring Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and author who is a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The show debuts in fall 2009.
