Trending

Weiser Stays Put at Sony

By

John Weiser, president of distribution for Sony Pictures Television, was reupped by SPT president Steve Mosko.

Weiser oversees Sony's domestic sales operations, including first-run, off-network syndicated programs and films to networks, cable, video-on-demand services and other content distributors.

SPT and Harpo Productions recently announced that Sony will co-produce and distribute a new first-run talk show starring Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and author who is a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The show debuts in fall 2009.