Weisbord Heads up Sinclair Interactive

Rob Weisbord, VP of new media, Sinclair, has been named head of Sinclair’s new “digital interactive business unit,” the broadcaster said. Weisbord will be responsible for “all web/mobile app/social media creation, interaction of the unit with our news and television station platforms, revenue generation, and exploring strategic partnerships or potential related acquisitions,” said Sinclair.

Weisbord will report to David Smith, president and CEO, and David Amy, executive VP and CFO. Prior to his VP title, he was director of digital interactive marketing at Sinclair. Since 1997, he has held various management positions, including general manager and regional group manager.

"We believe there are additional growth opportunities to generate digital revenue by pushing into other areas besides selling spots in local markets, whether through content creation, partnerships or acquisitions,” said Smith. “Rob has demonstrated his knowledge of emerging media technology and marketing strategies, and we feel confident in his ability to take our digital interactive platform to the next level."

Weisbord is the former GM at KVMY- KVCW Las Vegas. "The integration of desktop, mobile and social content is completed within our station group, and we are ready to move to the next level of asset development, which involves adding content, enhancing the technologies and selling the platform in various ways," he said. "In addition, we believe there are many pure play digital companies that can fit into and help us achieve our long term strategic goals."