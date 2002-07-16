Weisbarth joins Fireworks

Michael Weisbarth, head of West Coast drama programming for A&E, has

joined Fireworks Television, Los Angeles, as president.

Fireworks' TV library includes Gene Roddenberry's Andromeda, Mutant

X and Relic Hunter, Black Hole High on NBC and Caitlin's

Way on Nickelodeon.

Weisbarth will oversee Fireworks' 'aggressive expansion' into program

production and distribution.

eisbarth's extensive resume includes stints with Alliance (Due South),

Motown (Lonsesome Dove) and Tandem (All in the Family).

He succeeds Rob Dalton in the president post, which has been vacant since

fall 2001.