Weinstein Upped at MTVN

Caleb Weinstein, who has been VP, business and strategy development for MTVN International and Nickelodeon, has been named senior VP, strategy and business development, for the Entertainment Group.

That means he will be handling the business end of Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land and their digital extensions, reporting to John Cucci, COO of the group.

He will also be looking at ways to extend the brands on TV and online.

Before joining MTV Networks in 1999, Weinstein handled telecommunications securities and mergers and acquisitions at investment house Donaldson and Lufkin