Weinstein Named KERO GM

Steve Weinstein has been named general manager at KERO Bakersfield, effective June 4. Scripps acquired KERO, an ABC affiliate, as part of its McGraw-Hill purchase.

Weinstein has been the news director at Scripps' KJRH Tulsa since 2006. He succeeds Steve McEvoy in Bakersfield.

"Steve has the ability to inspire quality journalism while addressing business opportunities in the vibrant market of Bakersfield," said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps television division. "He is an award-winning video journalist who has strong business acumen, so he can effectively manage content issues while helping our sales executives devise customer-driven solutions on multiple platforms. His expertise in the area of technology also will serve the station well as it engages viewers on smartphones and tablets."

Before arriving in Tulsa, Weinstein served as news operations manager at WMAR Baltimore.

Bakersfield is DMA No. 126.

"Bakersfield offers a world of opportunities on so many different levels," said Weinstein. "KERO is home to many creative and talented people, and I know I will benefit from their community insights and their knowledge of local businesses. My family and I look forward to moving to California with the goal of having a positive impact on Bakersfield."