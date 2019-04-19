Weigel’s WCIU Takes Over Chicago CW Affiliation in September

WCIU Chicago will become the CW affiliate in DMA No. 3 starting September 1. The station is owned by Weigel Broadcasting.

The current CW affiliate in Chicago is Fox-owned WPWR.

Weigel owns Me-TV station WWME and WCIU, an independent known as The U. The U programming, including a 7 p.m. newscast produced by WLS Chicago, will air on WCIU’s subchannel, 26.2, when it switches to The CW.

“About 25 years ago WCIU became The U and changed the television landscape in Chicago,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel. “Now we are embarking on an ambitious plan to once again elevate WCIU and The CW Network’s presence here as a lively and local destination for entertaining and engaging television. We will all have a lot of fun and excitement to share with Chicago’s new The CW26!”

Robert Feder previously reported the affiliation switch.

WPWR has had the CW affiliation since 2016. Tribune’s WGN had it for the decade before that.

The CW programs primetime Sunday-Friday. CW shows include The Flash, Riverdale and Jane the Virgin.

Weigel’s Chicago stations are the flagships of the Me-TV, Heroes & Icons and Decades networks.