Weigel Names Steve Farber Senior VP of Ops

Steve Farber, senior VP of operations at Tribune, has been hired at Weigel Broadcasting with that same title. He starts April 20 and will oversee WCIU Chicago and Weigel’s digital network operations. Weigel owns Me-TV, among other multicast channels.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to the Weigel family,” said Norman Shapiro, Weigel Broadcasting chairman. “He brings a rich background in broadcast and digital operations which fit perfectly within our current and future business plans.”

A Chicago area native, Farber had previously been acting general manager of WGN Chicago and general manager/news director of cable net CLTV. He succeeds Bob Ramsey, who moves into a consultancy role with Weigel.

"I look forward to building on Weigel's commitment to local audiences,” said Farber. "The Weigel team is very talented. I share their enthusiasm and passion for the local and network television business."