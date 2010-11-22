Weigel Broadcasting's Me-TV Goes National

Weigel Broadcasting Co.'s Me-TV will go national as a free, over-the-air

television network for local broadcasters as early as January 2011, the

company announced Monday.

Me-TV has previously been seen on Weigel Broadcasting's Chicago and Milwaukee television stations.

The network will feature a 24/7 format showcasing a variety of classic television series, including I Love Lucy, Perry Mason and Laverne & Shirley.