Weigel Broadcasting's Me-TV Goes National
Weigel Broadcasting Co.'s Me-TV will go national as a free, over-the-air
television network for local broadcasters as early as January 2011, the
company announced Monday.
Me-TV has previously been seen on Weigel Broadcasting's Chicago and Milwaukee television stations.
The network will feature a 24/7 format showcasing a variety of classic television series, including I Love Lucy, Perry Mason and Laverne & Shirley.
