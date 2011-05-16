Weigel Broadcasting Makes Three Management Changes

Weigel Broadcasting Co. has made key changes to its

leadership with the company, President Norman H. Shapiro announced Monday.

Neal F. Sabin has been promoted to president of content

and networks, after serving as executive vice president of Weigel Broadcasting

Co. In this role, Sabin will be responsible for all Weigel stations and owned and

affiliate network programming, local and national multiplatform content

development, content marketing, revenue generation and opportunities for

integration within the platforms and strategic planning. Sabin will report

directly to Shapiro.

"Neal combines the guts to try new things with the

creativity and practicality to make them work and a passion to succeed that

doesn't quit," said Shapiro. "There is no one in the country more able than he to handle this

new position; and there is no one I would trust more with this responsibility for

the Company and its future."

In addition to Sabin's promotion, John R. Hendricks was named

to the newly created position of executive vice president of sales. He will oversee

all sales personnel and sales operations for Weigel Broadcasting Co., which

includes the Chicago, Milwaukee and South Bend stations as well as the classic

broadcast network Me-TV. In addition to these responsibilities, Hendricks will

work with Sabin to develop strategies for increased revenue. Before joining

Weigel Broadcasting Co., Hendricks served as executive vice president of sales

for Tribune Broadcasting Company.

"I do not believe that there is anyone better suited than

John Hendricks to take on the strategic and operational leadership of Weigel's

strong sales teams. His experience, knowledge, contacts, and overall media

savvy are unquestioned and nationally respected. John is someone who makes a

difference. We look forward to his mentoring, his creativity, and his

leadership," Shapiro said.

Hendricks commented, "I'm excited to be joining a

broadcasting group as unique as Weigel. I have always admired their

ability to be innovative and competitive in an increasingly fragmented

marketplace. I'm eager to work with an organization that's

agile and willing to take risks to get things done.

There's tremendous potential for growth and success in the future."

Shapiro lastly announced that Robert J. Ramsey will join

Weigel as vice president and GM of WCIU-TV Chicago. He will oversee the company's

four Chicago low powers and operational authority over the South Bend

properties, including its ABC affiliate and news outlet. Ramsey previously held a GM position with

Tribune's Fox affiliate in Sacramento and the CW affiliate in San Diego.

"We feel very

fortunate to have Bob joining Weigel. He is the consummate professional with

enormous media experience on a number of platforms," Shapiro said. "He is

tested in the challenges that we in media face today. As Weigel continues to

grow, we know that his leadership, his integrity, and his collaborative

management style will bring increased credibility and viability to Weigel."

Ramsey said, "I am excited to join the most innovative

group in local television today. The work that Weigel is doing is

industry leading. On top of that, I get to come home to Chicago. I look

forward to helping WCIU and Weigel continue to grow and thrive."

"This is an

extraordinary day for Weigel," both Shapiro and Sabin commented on the three changes. "When we started together as a team some sixteen years ago, neither of us

could imagine that Weigel would be where it is today and in need of two of the

top professionals in the business like John and Bob. We welcome them to Weigel.

And with the opportunities that are out there we all have a lot to do!"