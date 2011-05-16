Weigel Broadcasting Makes Three Management Changes
Weigel Broadcasting Co. has made key changes to its
leadership with the company, President Norman H. Shapiro announced Monday.
Neal F. Sabin has been promoted to president of content
and networks, after serving as executive vice president of Weigel Broadcasting
Co. In this role, Sabin will be responsible for all Weigel stations and owned and
affiliate network programming, local and national multiplatform content
development, content marketing, revenue generation and opportunities for
integration within the platforms and strategic planning. Sabin will report
directly to Shapiro.
"Neal combines the guts to try new things with the
creativity and practicality to make them work and a passion to succeed that
doesn't quit," said Shapiro. "There is no one in the country more able than he to handle this
new position; and there is no one I would trust more with this responsibility for
the Company and its future."
In addition to Sabin's promotion, John R. Hendricks was named
to the newly created position of executive vice president of sales. He will oversee
all sales personnel and sales operations for Weigel Broadcasting Co., which
includes the Chicago, Milwaukee and South Bend stations as well as the classic
broadcast network Me-TV. In addition to these responsibilities, Hendricks will
work with Sabin to develop strategies for increased revenue. Before joining
Weigel Broadcasting Co., Hendricks served as executive vice president of sales
for Tribune Broadcasting Company.
"I do not believe that there is anyone better suited than
John Hendricks to take on the strategic and operational leadership of Weigel's
strong sales teams. His experience, knowledge, contacts, and overall media
savvy are unquestioned and nationally respected. John is someone who makes a
difference. We look forward to his mentoring, his creativity, and his
leadership," Shapiro said.
Hendricks commented, "I'm excited to be joining a
broadcasting group as unique as Weigel. I have always admired their
ability to be innovative and competitive in an increasingly fragmented
marketplace. I'm eager to work with an organization that's
agile and willing to take risks to get things done.
There's tremendous potential for growth and success in the future."
Shapiro lastly announced that Robert J. Ramsey will join
Weigel as vice president and GM of WCIU-TV Chicago. He will oversee the company's
four Chicago low powers and operational authority over the South Bend
properties, including its ABC affiliate and news outlet. Ramsey previously held a GM position with
Tribune's Fox affiliate in Sacramento and the CW affiliate in San Diego.
"We feel very
fortunate to have Bob joining Weigel. He is the consummate professional with
enormous media experience on a number of platforms," Shapiro said. "He is
tested in the challenges that we in media face today. As Weigel continues to
grow, we know that his leadership, his integrity, and his collaborative
management style will bring increased credibility and viability to Weigel."
Ramsey said, "I am excited to join the most innovative
group in local television today. The work that Weigel is doing is
industry leading. On top of that, I get to come home to Chicago. I look
forward to helping WCIU and Weigel continue to grow and thrive."
"This is an
extraordinary day for Weigel," both Shapiro and Sabin commented on the three changes. "When we started together as a team some sixteen years ago, neither of us
could imagine that Weigel would be where it is today and in need of two of the
top professionals in the business like John and Bob. We welcome them to Weigel.
And with the opportunities that are out there we all have a lot to do!"
