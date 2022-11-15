Weekly Cable Ratings: Midterm Elections Coverage Carries Fox News in Primetime

The midterm elections proved to be a ratings boondoggle for Fox News, which swept both the primetime and total day charts last week.

Fox News averaged 3.2 million viewers for the week of November 7 to November 13, stopping ESPN’s two-week winning streak, according to Nielsen. Fox News drew the most viewers across 13 networks providing election day coverage on November 8, drawing 7.4 million total viewers in primetime, reported Nielsen.

ESPN finished second for the week with 2.2 million views, followed by MSNBC with 1.7 million viewers.

Paramount Network -- bolstered by the more than 8 million viewers who tuned into the November 13 fifth season debut of its original drama series Yellowstone -- finished fourth for the week with 1.4 million viewers, while Hallmark Channel rode its holiday-themed programming to a fifth place tie with CNN with 1.2 million watchers.

HGTV finished seventh with 737,000 viewers, followed by TLC (713,000 viewers), Food Network (681,000) and TBS (661,000).

Fox News extended its total day streak to 45 weeks with an average of 1.9 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (986,000 viewers), ESPN (818,000) CNN (767,000) and Hallmark Channel (670,000), said Nielsen.■