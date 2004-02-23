Weekend Ratings Roundup

Sunday night belonged to ABC. The network, with a lineup of Funniest Home Videos, Home Makeovers, Super Millionaire, The Practice, won a closely contested race for adults 18-49 Sunday night, with a 4.0 rating/10 share.

Fox, King of the Hill, Oliver Beene, Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle, Bernie Mac, was second in the demo with a 3.9/10, followed by NBC’s lineup of Dateline, American Dreams, L&O: Criminal Intent with a 3.8/10.

CBS, with 60 Minutes, Cold Case, and the movie Raising Waylon, was fourth with a 2.7/7 and third among adults 25-54, behind ABC and NBC. CBS won the household and total viewer battles.

The missing number, at deadline, was the rating for the finale of HBO’s Sex and theCity, not expected until late Monday afternoon. The show wrapped with a fairy-tale style ending Sunday night from 9 to 9:45 p.m., with all the gals getting their guys and dealing happily with whatever baggage came with the package. Leading into the finale was a one-hour quips and quotes recap show.

On Saturday, Fox won the key demos with its regular Cops/America’s Most Wanted lineup. CBS took households and viewers with Star Search, a CSI: Miami repeat, and The District.

NBC reran Shrek six days after initially running it and still found an audience, 7.8 million viewers, that was good enough for second among adults 18-49. ABC aired the movie Castaway, which placed third in adults 18-49 and second among adults 25-54.